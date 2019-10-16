JGBs mostly edge lower, superlong debt remains firm

SYDNEY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices mostly edged lower on Wednesday, in line with retreating global bond prices on a report that negotiators were close to a deal to avoid a disorderly British exit from the European Union.

However, lingering uncertainty surrounding U.S.-China trade talks and Brexit have kept many investors wary about the global economic outlook, underpinning demand for long-dated debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dipped 0.07 points to 154.40 in early afternoon trade, while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.165%.

The two-year JGB cash yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.275%, its highest in nearly a month, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC also gained 1 basis point to minus 0.290%.

The longest end of the yield curve fared better, enjoying steady demand from investors as the only source of positive yield in the market, with the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC falling 0.5 basis point to 0.425%.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.385%, while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose half a basis point to 0.215%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 8587 7000 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com ) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.