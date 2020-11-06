JGBs mixed as U.S. election outcome, jobs data in focus

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mixed on Friday as investors awaited the U.S. presidential election results and jobs data, while firm Tokyo shares also weighed on the market.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.03 point to 152.17, with a trading volume of 16,603 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC edged up half-a-basis point to 0.020%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC gained 1 basis point to 0.390%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.625% and 0.655%, respectively.

Yields on the shorter end of the market moved in the opposite direction, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC falling half-a-basis point each to minus 0.145% and minus 0.120%, respectively.

Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory, while U.S. President Donald Trump made false claims, filing lawsuits and calling for recounts in a race yet to be decided.

The market was less likely to chase prices higher ahead of the U.S. jobs data, said Makoto Suzuki, senior bonds strategist at Okasan Securities.

Data due later in the day includes U.S. non-farm payrolls, which is expected to show a slight slowdown in job creation.

The appeal of safe-haven assets dimmed as Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 closed at its highest level since November 1991 on Friday, underpinned by growing expectations of a gridlock in U.S. Congress under a possible Joe Biden presidency.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.