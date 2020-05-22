JGBs mixed as U.S.-China tensions heighten

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mixed on Friday with growing risk-off sentiment as investors were wary of diplomatic tensions between China and the United States.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.08 point to 152.44, with a trading volume of 12,190 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC edged down half a basis point to minus 0.010%.

At the short-end of the market, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.145% while the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC ended flat at minus 0.180%.

The superlong zone moved in a different direction, with the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC gaining half a basis point to 0.445%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC were unchanged at 0.315% and 0.460%, respectively.

Some analysts said market players adjusted their positions ahead of 500 billion yen 40-year bond sale by the Ministry of Finance next week.

The Bank of Japan held an emergency meeting earlier on the day and finalised its new lending scheme to channel more money to small businesses. The BOJ maintained its current monetary policy of short-term interest rate target at minus 0.1% and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around 0%.

Market reaction to the BOJ meeting was limited as its decisions were widely anticipated, analysts said.

Separately, government data on Friday showed that Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.2% in April on an annual basis, its first deflation since December 2016.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.