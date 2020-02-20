JGBs mixed, 20-year debt auction sees solid demand

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were mixed on Thursday amid strong investor demand seen during the 20-year debt auction.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.08 point to 152.64, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC added half a basis point (bp) to minus 0.045%.

The two-year JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC rose half a basis point each to minus 0.155% and minus 0.145%, respectively.

The super-long zone moved in a different direction, with the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC falling one basis point each to 0.355% and 0.375%, respectively, while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC ended flat at 0.235%.

Thursday's 900 billion yen ($8.1 billion) 20-year JGB auction attracted solid investor interest. The auction bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 3.99, higher than 3.83 seen at the previous sale last month.

