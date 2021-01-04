JGBs little changed on lack of clarity on the state of emergency

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were little changed on Monday as traders awaited more details on a likely declaration of a partial state of emergency due to a spike in coronavirus infections.

The government would consider declaring the emergency for Greater Tokyo metropolitan area, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, adding that he will first consult with advisers before deciding on the details.

A lack of clarity about the scale of the plan and whether the government will issue even more debt to subsidise businesses hurt by the outbreak kept many investors on the sidelines, dealers said.

Suga also said he hopes to start coronavirus vaccinations by late-February, which could potentially reduce safe-harbour demand for government debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 151.89, with a trading volume of 15,416 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.015%, and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.395%.

At the long end of the curve, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.645%, but the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.695%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.110%.

At the short end, two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.125%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

