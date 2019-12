JGBs little changed before 20-year debt auction, BOJ meeting

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Monday as investors refrained from taking big positions before an auction of 20-year debt on Tuesday and a Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting ending on Thursday.

The auction will be closely watched to gauge demand for longer-dated bonds, which will help determine the direction of yields in the coming weeks.

The BOJ is not likely to announce any major policy changes, but investors would like to see how Governor Haruhiko Kuroda assesses a recent rise in yields on 10-year bonds before making any big trades.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.01 point to 152.27, with a trading volume of 10,257 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.025%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.280%.

The 10-year yield reached a three-year low of minus 0.30% in September. Since then bond prices have fallen, which pushed the 10-year yield to nine-moth high of zero last week.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.425%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.130%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC held steady at minus 0.135%.

