JGBs little changed as investors await more details on vaccine

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields were little changed on Monday as investors awaited more details on the race by several pharmaceutical companies to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

The bond market did not react to data earlier on Monday showing Japan's gross domestic product grew faster than expected in July-September as the economy bounced back from the shock caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.01 point to 152.11, with a trading volume of 11,667 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.020%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.400%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.655%, while at the long end of the curve the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.690%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC held steady at minus 0.150%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

