JGBs little changed as investors await more details on vaccine

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields were little changed on Monday as investors awaited more details on the race by several pharmaceutical companies to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

The bond market did not react to data earlier on Monday showing Japan's gross domestic product grew faster than expected in July-September as the economy bounced back from the shock caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.01 point to 152.11, with a trading volume of 11,667 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.020%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.400%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.655%, while at the long end of the curve the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.690%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.120%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC held steady at minus 0.150%.

