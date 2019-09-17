JGBs little changed ahead of U.S. and Japan central bank meetings

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited policy announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later this week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose marginally 0.02 point to 154.00, with a trading volume of 22,512 lots, by late afternoon trade.

The 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC stood flat at minus 0.160%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.210%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.345% and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.365%.

The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The BOJ meets on Thursday, and the latest Reuters poll suggests the central bank will keep its policy on hold. However, 28 of 41 economists expect it will ease its policy this year and 13 believe it may surprise by taking action at the Thursday meeting.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

