JGBs little changed ahead of major central bank meetings

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday, as investors awaited policy announcements from some of the major central banks across the globe, starting later this week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 154.14, with a trading volume of 14,426 lots, in late afternoon trade.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.140%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.260% and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC added half a basis point to 0.420%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.250% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.270%.

A big week for central banks kicks off on Thursday with the European Central Bank meeting, the last one for President Mario Draghi, while the bigger focus is on the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on Oct. 29-30 and the Bank of Japan's meeting on Oct. 30-31.

