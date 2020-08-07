JGBs largely steady ahead of U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were largely steady on Friday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of U.S. jobs data and a three-day weekend in Japan.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 ticked up 0.04 point to 152.28, with a trading volume of 10,055 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC edged down half a basis point to 0.010%.

In the super-long zone, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC inched down half a basis point to 0.545%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.380% and 0.575%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.130%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC lost half a basis point to minus 0.115%.

U.S. nonfarm payroll figures, expected later in the day, likely increased by 1.58 million jobs in July, according to economists polled by Reuters, a sharp step-down from the record 4.8 million jobs in June.

U.S. unemployment rate, meanwhile, is expected to have declined to 10.5% from 11.1% in June.

Separately, the Bank of Japan maintained the size of its JGB purchase on Friday and bought one-to-three year and five-to-ten year maturities worth 420 billion yen $3.98 billion) each.

($1 = 105.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.