JGBs jump on virus fears, medium-term papers gain most on BOJ speculation

Japanese government bond prices soared on Tuesday as the coronavirus epidemic spread well beyond Asia, further eroding optimism about the global economic outlook.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.58 point to 153.48, posting the biggest daily gain for a benchmark contract since the Bank of Japan started the yield curve control policy in 2016.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC fell 4 basis points (bps) to minus 0.105%, the lowest since late November.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC declined 5 bps to minus 0.215% as a plunge in five-year U.S. notes on epidemic fears made the Japanese paper relatively attractive.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 bps to minus 0.200%.

Falls in short- to medium-term yields also reflected rising expectations that the Bank of Japan may need to cut interest rates deeper into negative levels to deal with a probable economic downturn due to the coronavirus epidemic.

At the longer end of the market, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 0.205%, a 3-1/2-month low, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC declined 1 bp to 0.330%, having fallen to a five-month low of 0.325% at one point.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 0.350%.

