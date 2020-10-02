JGBs inch up as Trump virus news spurs risk aversion

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices mostly inched up on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19, further complicating an already tangled U.S. election outlook.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.12 point to 152.17 while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.015%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.395% while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.605%.

At the shorter end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.115%.

Trump said on Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus and would immediately quarantine and begin the "recovery process."

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

