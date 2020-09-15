JGBs inch lower as Fed, BOJ meetings in focus

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell marginally on Tuesday ahead of U.S. and Japanese central bank meetings this week.

Investors await clues on how the Federal Reserve will put its new approach to monetary policy into practice, while the focus for Japan's central bank meet would be on how it intends to coordinate policy with a new administration.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.04 point to 152.01, with a trading volume of 11,114 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.015%

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.395%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose half a basis point to 0.580%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC gained 1 basis point to 0.605%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC edged half a basis point higher to minus 0.100%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was untraded.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a long-time loyal aide of Shinzo Abe, was elected head of Japan's ruling party on Monday. He is expected to replace Abe as prime minister on Wednesday.

Suga, who has promised to continue Abe's main policies, said on Sunday there was no limit to the amount of bonds the government can issue to support an economy hit by the pandemic.

