JGBs in holding pattern as traders position ahead of BOJ meeting

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fluctuated in familiar ranges on Thursday and the benchmark 10-year futures ended almost flat, with the market cautious ahead of new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's first policy meeting next week.

While market players indicated that confidence has been growing that the BOJ will refrain from making changes to policy on April 28, economists still warned of the small but real risk of another surprise.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.470% after earlier dipping to 0.465%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 ticked up 0.07 yen to 147.48.

Superlong bond yields rose slightly though, reversing Wednesday's declines, after weakish demand at an auction of 20-year securities.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC added 2 basis points to 1.090%. The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbed 3 basis points to 1.345%.

Takeshi Yamaguchi, chief Japan strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG, puts the odds of a shock tweak to yield curve control (YCC) policy - which pins the 10-year yield within 50 basis points either side of zero percent - at 20%.

"However, we think the possibility of the Bank immediately acting to revise YCC policy at the April meeting is not very high considering improvement of yield curve distortion compared to where it had been at one point, and recent comments by Governor Ueda," to the effect that ultra-easy settings are appropriate for the time being, Yamaguchi wrote in a client note.

Sources told Reuters the BOJ is warming to the idea of tweaking the YCC later this year, but will likely keep settings unchanged next week as it awaits more evidence of sustained wage growth.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.040%. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.160%.

