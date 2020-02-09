JGBs gain on virus fears, take BOJ buying cut in stride

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Monday as worries about the coronavirus epidemic supported perceived safe haven assets, despite an effective cut in the Bank of Japan's buying in long-dated bonds. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 152.81, with trading volume reaching just over 11,000 lots by mid-afternoon trade. The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.055%. The Bank of Japan bought 120 billion yen ($1.09 billion) of 10-25 year JGBs, suggesting its total buying in those maturities this month will be cut 20% this month from January after it announced a plan to buy them only twice this month, compared to three times until January. The market took the offer in its stride, however, with the 20-year JGB yield falling 1.5 basis points to 0.235%. The 30-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.370%. While the cut in the BOJ's purchases suggested the central bank wants to see the yield curve steeper, the move would have limited impact in light of strong demand from investors for bonds with positive yields, market players said. At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.160%, while the five-year yield fell 1 basis point to minus 0.150%. ($1 = 109.76 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;)) Keywords: JAPAN BONDS/

