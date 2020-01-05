JGBs gain on U.S.-Iran tensions, yields at 1-month low

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government bond prices gained on the first trading session of 2020 on Monday, as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran triggered safe-to-quality bids, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down to a one-month low.

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on the first trading session of 2020 on Monday, as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran triggered safe-to-quality bids, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down to a one-month low.

Weak U.S. manufacturing survey published on Friday also added to investor caution, even though they are generally sticking to the view that a mild growth in the global and Japanese economy will continue this year.

"On top of geopolitical concerns, there are concerns on the economy after weak U.S. ISM data. Given the market has priced out expectations of a BOJ (Bank of Japan) easing, we could see a revival of such expectations," said Takenobu Nakajima, a senior strategist at Nomura Securities.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.23 point to 152.41, after a market holiday from Tuesday to Friday last week.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.040%, a level last seen about a month ago.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 basis points to 0.240%, its lowest level since Nov. 29 while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 3.5 basis points to 0.375%, a two month low.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points to one-month low of minus 0.165% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC hit one-month low of minus 0.160% before bouncing back a tad to minus 0.145%, still 1.5 basis points lower than previous close at the end of last year.

The BOJ kept the size of its buying in JGBs unchanged at its operation on Monday.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More