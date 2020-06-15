JGBs gain on safe-haven demand as fears of second virus wave grip equities

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices advanced broadly on Monday as sharp falls in equities on fears of second coronavirus wave increased the appeal of the safe-haven debt.

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices advanced broadly on Monday as sharp falls in equities on fears of second coronavirus wave increased the appeal of the safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.15 point to 152.23, with a trading volume of 12,855 lots

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0%.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC dropped 1 basis point to 0.360%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC lost 1.5 basis points to 0.515%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point each to minus 0.170% and minus 0.120%, respectively.

On the Tokyo stock exchange, the benchmark Nikkei average .N225 tumbled 3.5% on Monday to hit its lowest level since May 27 as investors fled risk assets on concerns about a spike in new cases of COVID-19 worldwide. .T

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 8587 7000; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More