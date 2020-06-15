JGBs gain on safe-haven demand as fears of second virus wave grip equities

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices advanced broadly on Monday as sharp falls in equities on fears of second coronavirus wave increased the appeal of the safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.15 point to 152.23, with a trading volume of 12,855 lots

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0%.

The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC dropped 1 basis point to 0.360%, while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC lost 1.5 basis points to 0.515%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yields JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point each to minus 0.170% and minus 0.120%, respectively.

On the Tokyo stock exchange, the benchmark Nikkei average .N225 tumbled 3.5% on Monday to hit its lowest level since May 27 as investors fled risk assets on concerns about a spike in new cases of COVID-19 worldwide. .T

