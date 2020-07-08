JGBs gain on coronavirus concerns; super longs outperform

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday as the resurgence of coronavirus cases around the world underpinned appetite for safe-haven debt at the expense of riskier stocks.

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday as the resurgence of coronavirus cases around the world underpinned appetite for safe-haven debt at the expense of riskier stocks.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 gained 0.16 point to 152.03, pushing the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC 2 basis points lower to 0.015%.

Yields on superlong maturities outperformed, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC down 3.5 basis points at 0.395 and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC 4.5 basis points lower at a two-week low of 0.565%.

At the short end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC edged down 0.5 basis point to minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.105%.

The Bank of Japan conducted its regular bond buying operations, keeping the size of one- to three-year maturities it purchased at around 420 billion yen ($3.91 billion) and the size of three- to five-year maturities bought at around 350 billion yen, as expected by market participants.

Concerns that a resurgence in coronavirus cases could derail a nascent global economic recovery pushed stocks lower, with the benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 falling 0.78%.

($1 = 107.4700 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More