JGBs gain on BOJ buying operation, investors take Sakurai comments in stride

Contributor
Stanley White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Shohei Miyano / Reuters

Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) conducted a regular debt-purchasing operation for monetary policy.

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) conducted a regular debt-purchasing operation for monetary policy.

BOJ board member Makoto Sakurai said on Wednesday the central bank would only consider expanding stimulus if overseas risks triggered a financial crisis, suggesting a very high bar to additional monetary easing.

However, the bond market took Sakurai's comments in their stride and rose in line with a bullish rally in fixed income prices in Europe and the United States, which pushed down yields on all but the longest-dated tenor.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.19 point to 153.51, with a trading volume of 14,567 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.110%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 0.235%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 0.390%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.440%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.210%.

At the short end of the yield curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.195%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters