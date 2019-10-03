JGBs gain as weak U.S. data, trade news feed slowdown concerns

Contributor
the Tokyo Markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose on Thursday as weak U.S. data disappointed investors and as Washington opened a new front in its trade dispute with Europe by imposing tariffs, sparking interest for safe-haven debt.

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose on Thursday as weak U.S. data disappointed investors and as Washington opened a new front in its trade dispute with Europe by imposing tariffs, sparking interest for safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.29 point to 154.92, with a trading volume of 18,167 lots, in late-afternoon trade.

The 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to minus 0.190%.

In the super-long zone, the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points to 0.430% and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 basis points to 0.365%, while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.225%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.325% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to minus 0.350%.

On Wednesday, data showed hiring by U.S. private employers had cooled in September, the latest indicator that the U.S.-China trade dispute is hurting the world's largest economy.

Adding to concerns, Washington won approval on Wednesday to levy tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods in retaliation for European Union subsidies on large aircraft, threatening to trigger a transatlantic trade war.

(Reporting by the Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1645 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More