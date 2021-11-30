US Markets
JGBs gain as Moderna CEO's Omicron warning lifts safe-haven assets

Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Yuriko Nakao / Reuters

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds (JGBs) gained on Tuesday, in line with U.S. Treasuries, after the chief of U.S. drugmaker Moderna said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as it has been with other types.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 gained 0.20 point to 151.94, with a trading volume of 29,266 lots.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs fell 1.5 basis point to a three-week low of 0.055% JP10YTN=JBTC.

The 20-year yield fell 2.0 basis points to 0.450% JP20YTN=JBTC while the 30-year bond yield also shed 2.0 basis points to 0.665% JP30YTN=JBTC.

Moderna MRNA.O Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been previously.

The news sparked a fresh wave of selling in risk assets, with Japan's Topix stock index hitting a three-month low, and buying in low-risk assets such as bonds.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

