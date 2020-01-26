JGBs gain, 30-year yield hits 3-month low as virus fears intensify

Japanese government bond prices gained on Monday, with the yield on 30-year bonds hitting its lowest level in nearly three months, on growing concerns about the new coronavirus that is starting to spread in China and other countries.
