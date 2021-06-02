JGBs flat to weaker, firmer stocks push up 30-year yields to 2-month high

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were steady to slightly weaker on Wednesday, with yields on long-dated bonds up slightly on the back of strength in domestic stock markets.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.455%, its highest level in nearly three weeks. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.690%, a high last seen in early April.

But shorter maturities were flat with the 10-year yield unchanged at 0.075% JP10YTN=JBTC, a day after there was no trade in benchmark 10-year bonds for the first time in almost a year.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.01 point to 151.47, in thin trading volume of 14,823 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

