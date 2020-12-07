JGBs flat to sightly firmer as equities fall

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Shohei Miyano / Reuters

Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Monday, as a drop in equities increased the appeal of the safe-haven debt instrument.

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Monday, as a drop in equities increased the appeal of the safe-haven debt instrument.

But market sentiment was weighed by weak performance in U.S. Treasuries in the previous session after a disappointing U.S. jobs report boosted hopes for a new round of stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 151.97, with a trading volume of 22,511 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.020%.

Yields on the 20-year JGB JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year note JP30YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.390% and 0.650%, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC lost half a basis point to 0.695%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell half a basis point to minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.110%.

Japan shares closed lower on Monday, with the Nikkei .N225 pulling back from a more than 29-1/2-year high, as investors booked profits after five consecutive weeks of gains.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of all of its JGB buying operations, purchasing 1- to 3-year notes worth 500 billion yen ($4.80 billion) and 25- to 40-year maturities worth 30 billion yen.

($1 = 104.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More