JGBs flat to sightly firmer as equities fall

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Monday, as a drop in equities increased the appeal of the safe-haven debt instrument.

But market sentiment was weighed by weak performance in U.S. Treasuries in the previous session after a disappointing U.S. jobs report boosted hopes for a new round of stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 151.97, with a trading volume of 22,511 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.020%.

Yields on the 20-year JGB JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year note JP30YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.390% and 0.650%, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC lost half a basis point to 0.695%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell half a basis point to minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.110%.

Japan shares closed lower on Monday, with the Nikkei .N225 pulling back from a more than 29-1/2-year high, as investors booked profits after five consecutive weeks of gains.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of all of its JGB buying operations, purchasing 1- to 3-year notes worth 500 billion yen ($4.80 billion) and 25- to 40-year maturities worth 30 billion yen.

($1 = 104.1200 yen)

