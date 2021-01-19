JGBs flat to firmer after decent demand at 20-year auction

Contributor
the Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bonds were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday, with solid demand at a 20-year bond auction allaying fears that the Bank of Japan could widen its policy target in March.

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday, with solid demand at a 20-year bond auction allaying fears that the Bank of Japan could widen its policy target in March.

The 20-year bonds were 3.35 times oversubscribed at the auction held by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, with an average bid of 0.443%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.045%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was also flat at 0.440%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.650%, off two-year high of 0.675% touched on Monday.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.130%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More