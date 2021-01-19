JGBs flat to firmer after decent demand at 20-year auction

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were steady to slightly firmer on Tuesday, with solid demand at a 20-year bond auction allaying fears that the Bank of Japan could widen its policy target in March.

The 20-year bonds were 3.35 times oversubscribed at the auction held by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, with an average bid of 0.443%.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.045%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was also flat at 0.440%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.650%, off two-year high of 0.675% touched on Monday.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.130%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

