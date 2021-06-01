JGBs flat amid absence of market indicators

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were flat on Tuesday in the absence of market-moving catalysts with the U.S. markets closed overnight, and as there were no local government bond auctions or the central bank's buying operations for investors to analyse.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.01 point to 151.45, with trading volume of 8,325 lots.

All the cash bonds were untraded except the two-year notes, whose yields JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.125%.

A thin trade followed the Bank of Japan's announcement on Monday that it made no change in its bond purchase plan for this month.

