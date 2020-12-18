JGBs flat ahead of BOJ Kuroda's comments

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Friday, as investors awaited Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's press conference later in the day, where he is expected to elaborate on the central bank's decision.

The Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy monetary policy steady and extended its package of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains caused by the coronavirus, while unveiling a plan to probe more effective ways to achieve its 2% inflation target.

Market participants said the market showed muted response to the central bank's decision as it has already been priced in.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.01 point to 152.06, with a trading volume of 19,959 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC gained half a basis point to 0.010%.

All yields in the super-long zone stood flat, with the 20-year JGB JP20YTN=JBTC, the 30-year note JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year JGB bond JP40YTN=JBTC at 0.380%, 0.625% and 0.675%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell half a basis point to minus 0.140%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC dropped 1 basis point to minus 0.130%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

