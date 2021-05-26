JGBs flat ahead of auction, draw support from U.S. Treasuries

Japanese government bonds were unchanged on Wednesday, with investors turning cautious ahead of a 40-year bond auction while drawing support from firmness in U.S. peers on easing concerns about inflation.

All major benchmark maturities were flat, with the 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC at 0.070%, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC at 0.440% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC at 0.670%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.725% ahead of Thursday's auction of that maturity.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.02 point to 151.52.

In the United States, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell to a two-week low of 1.56%, even as Federal Reserve policymakers began to acknowledge they are closer to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support.

