JGBs firm on trade talk concerns, BOJ's steady buying

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday as investors turned cautious about the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks after a report that Chinese officials signalled they were increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad deal with the United States.

The Bank of Japan did not reduce the amount of its JGB purchase in its operation on Monday, in which it bought 1-3, 3-5, 10-25 and 25-40 year bonds.

Some market players had speculated the central bank could reduce the size of its buying in long-dated bonds as BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has made it clear since last month that he would like to see a steeper yield curve.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 155.21, though trade was thin with volume topping just 10,000 lots by late afternoon.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.225%, declining further from its two-month high of minus 0.145%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.375%, inching towards a record low of minus 0.400 percent touched last month.

Longer maturities were little changed with both the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC flat at 0.180% and 0.350%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)

