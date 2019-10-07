JGBs firm on trade talk concerns, BOJ's steady buying

Contributor
Tokyo Markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHOHEI MIYANO

Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday as investors turned cautious about the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks after a report that Chinese officials signalled they were increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad deal with the United States.

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday as investors turned cautious about the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks after a report that Chinese officials signalled they were increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad deal with the United States.

The Bank of Japan did not reduce the amount of its JGB purchase in its operation on Monday, in which it bought 1-3, 3-5, 10-25 and 25-40 year bonds.

Some market players had speculated the central bank could reduce the size of its buying in long-dated bonds as BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has made it clear since last month that he would like to see a steeper yield curve.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 155.21, though trade was thin with volume topping just 10,000 lots by late afternoon.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.225%, declining further from its two-month high of minus 0.145%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.375%, inching towards a record low of minus 0.400 percent touched last month.

Longer maturities were little changed with both the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC flat at 0.180% and 0.350%.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827 ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters