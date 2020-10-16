JGBs firm, curve flattens on virus concerns

Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, with yields on superlong bonds falling the most, on concerns about rising coronavirus infections in Europe and elsewhere.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 152.15, rising to their highest levels in two weeks.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.020% but yields on longer maturities fell and the yield curve flattened.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.400% while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.620%.

The 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.645%.

Shorter maturities were little moved, with both two-year and five-year yields flat at minus 0.145% JP2YTN=JBTC and minus 0.115% JP5YTN=JBTC respectively.

