JGBs firm, curve flattens on virus concerns

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday, with yields on superlong bonds falling the most, on concerns about rising coronavirus infections in Europe and elsewhere.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 152.15, rising to their highest levels in two weeks.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.020% but yields on longer maturities fell and the yield curve flattened.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.400% while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.620%.

The 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.645%.

Shorter maturities were little moved, with both two-year and five-year yields flat at minus 0.145% JP2YTN=JBTC and minus 0.115% JP5YTN=JBTC respectively.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Richard Pullin)

