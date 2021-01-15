JGBs firm as investors price in auction results, Biden's stimulus proposal

Japanese government bonds firmed slightly on Friday, following strong auction results and after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's stimulus proposals contained little in the way of surprises.

The liquidity-enhancing auction, in which the Ministry of Finance sells an additional amount of existing JGB issued strong bids, traders said.

Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal, including some $1 trillion in direct relief to households, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines.

"His comments were in line with what's been already reported and didn't become a fresh factor to sell bonds," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.025%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.410%.

At the shorter end, the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.105%.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC bucked the overall trend to rise 0.5 basis point to 0.645%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures price 2JGBv1 ended up 0.01 point to 151.85.

