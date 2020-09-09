JGBs firm as global equities weaken on tech rout

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond prices mostly firmed on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury higher, as tech-driven losses in global equity markets boosted the safe-haven appeal of debt.

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices mostly firmed on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury higher, as tech-driven losses in global equity markets boosted the safe-haven appeal of debt.

Overnight, U.S. Treasuries extended gains and Wall Street closed lower as technology stocks continued to slide for a third straight session. .N

On the home front, the Nikkei hit a 1-1/2-week low on Wednesday, falling nearly 1% to 23,045.68 as risk sentiment soured.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.16 point to 152, a level unseen since Aug. 25, with a trading volume of 26,307 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.025%, marking a two-week low.

In the super-long run, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.595%, hitting its lowest since Aug. 27.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC dropped 1 basis point to 0.620%.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC inched down half-a-basis point to minus 0.095%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC were untraded ahead of the finance ministry's 1.2 trillion yen 20-year JGB debt sale on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More