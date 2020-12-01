JGBs firm after 10-year auction sees good demand

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond prices were mostly firmer on Tuesday after an auction of 10-year JGBs was greeted with ample demand, as expected by the market.

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly firmer on Tuesday after an auction of 10-year JGBs was greeted with ample demand, as expected by the market.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 2.6 trillion yen ($24.91 billion) auction slipped to 3.42 from 4.13 at the previous sale in November, but remained near levels market participants consider as satisfactory.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 152.08, with a trading volume of 24,187 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC lost 1 basis point to 0.015%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC inched down half a basis point to 0.390%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC gained half a basis point to 0.650%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.695%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.130% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC lost half a basis point to minus 0.110%.

($1 = 104.3800 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters