JGBs fall on low demand for 3-month bill auction, BOJ debt-buying operation

Japanese government bond futures fell toward an eight-month low on Friday, following low demand at an auction of three-month bills.

Bond prices also fell after a Bank of Japan debt-buying operation attracted a lot of sellers in another sign of lukewarm demand.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.30 point to 152.5, with a trading volume of 26,161 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to minus 0.025%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.290%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to 0.435%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.455%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.130%.

At the short end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.140%.

