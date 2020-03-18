JGBs fall in line with U.S. Treasuries; 10-year yield at 15-month high

March 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGBs) prices dropped on Wednesday, after U.S. Treasuries fell partly on a modicum of hopes for policy support but also due to fire-sales by desperate investors trying to close positions in unstable market conditions.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.81 point to 151.75, with a trading volume of 22,001 lots.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC gained 4.5 basis points to 0.050%, its highest since December 2018.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year bond yield JP20YTN=JBTC added 2.5 bps to 0.300%, the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC climbed 3.5 bps to 0.390% and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC gained 2.5 bps to 0.375%.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year debt yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 3 bps to minus 0.075%, while the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC gained 1.5 bps to minus 0.180%.

Most traditional safe-haven assets were under pressure as battered investors looked to unwind their damaged positions.

Overnight, U.S. Treasuries extended losses, driving the benchmark 10-year yield to 1.009% US10YT=RR, after the Fed said it would relaunch financial crisis-era purchases of short-term corporate debt to thaw credit markets strained by the coronavirus. US/

"The staggering thing is, bonds have fallen even as the Fed has been buying 40 billion dollars of bonds every day. That far outpaces the Fed's previous episodes of quantitative easing and shows just how much selling pressure there is now," said Tomoaki Shishido, senior fixed income strategist at Nomura Securities.

Some market players said talk of big stimulus is raising concerns about the long-term outlook of U.S. fiscal health, putting pressure on long-term U.S. government bonds. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 8587 7000; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.