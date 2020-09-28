JGBs fall as higher equities dim safe-haven debt demand

Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Shohei Miyano / Reuters

Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday as stronger stocks dampened the safe-haven appeal of debt, while some investors were on the sidelines as the end of quarter neared.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 lost 0.10 point to 152.06, with a trading volume of 15,695 lots while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.015%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC added 1.5 basis points to 0.405%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.610%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.650%, after hitting a level unseen since early July of 0.655%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.150%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.110%.

Japanese shares closed higher on Monday, driven by a bigger appetite for stocks set to go ex-dividend this week, with the benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 trading 1.32% higher at 23,511.62.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of its bond purchase in its operation on Monday, buying 1-3 year JGBs and 5-10 year notes worth 420 billion yen each, and 30 billion yen of 25-40 years bonds.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team Editing by Robert Birsel)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

