JGBs fall across maturities as hopes for trade talks lift risk appetite

SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices fell across the yield curve on Friday, as hopeful signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks boosted risk appetite and diminished demand for safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.39 point to 154.61, with a trading volume of 23,994 lots.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to minus 0.190%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC added 1.5 basis points to 0.205% and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC gained 2.5 basis points to 0.385%, while the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC climbed 3 basis points to 0.435%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 2 basis points to minus 0.295% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC advanced 3.5 basis points to minus 0.315%.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that his team had a "very, very good negotiation" with China, and reiterated his plans to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House later in the day.

Improved risk appetite pushed the safe-haven yen JPY= lower to 108.13 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 1, and provided a tailwind for Japanese stocks, which climbed to their highest in 1-1/2 weeks.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2795 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.