JGBs edges higher after auction draws strong demand

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds ticked up on Tuesday, after a re-offering of existing long-dated bonds attracted strong appetite, offsetting worries about further rise in U.S. debt yields.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.100%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.470% while the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC dropped 1 basis point to 0.670%.

The liquidity-enhancing auction of existing JGBs with 15.5 to 39 years to maturity on Tuesday attracted strong bids, underpinning the market.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 ended up 0.01 point at 151.23, reversing earlier falls.

Investors remain wary of further rise in global bond yields on concerns about rising inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data due later in the day.

At the shorter end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.095%.

