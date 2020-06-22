JGBs edge up amid worry over second wave of coronavirus infections

June 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose on Monday as renewed worries about a second wave of novel coronavirus infections globally prompted a rush into the safety of government debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 152.13, with a trading volume of 9,168 lots, while the yield on the key 10-year cash JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC slipped half a basis point to 0.005%.

The five-year cash debt yield JP5YTN=JBTC also fell half a basis point to minus 0.115% and the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC stood flat at minus 0.165%.

At the longer end of the market, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC dropped half a basis point to 0.385% and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC was steady at 0.565%.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the biggest rise in North and South America.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team Editing by Robert Birsel)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 8587 7000; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.