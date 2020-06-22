JGBs edge up amid worry over second wave of coronavirus infections

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose on Monday as renewed worries about a second wave of novel coronavirus infections globally prompted a rush into the safety of government debt.

June 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rose on Monday as renewed worries about a second wave of novel coronavirus infections globally prompted a rush into the safety of government debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.06 point to 152.13, with a trading volume of 9,168 lots, while the yield on the key 10-year cash JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC slipped half a basis point to 0.005%.

The five-year cash debt yield JP5YTN=JBTC also fell half a basis point to minus 0.115% and the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC stood flat at minus 0.165%.

At the longer end of the market, the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC dropped half a basis point to 0.385% and the 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC was steady at 0.565%.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the biggest rise in North and South America.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team Editing by Robert Birsel)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 8587 7000; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More