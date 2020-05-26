JGBs edge lower as investors worry over government debt issuance

Contributor
Eimi Yamamitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Japanese government prices fell on Tuesday as investors remained vigilant over a possible increase in the issuance of government bonds, while the 40-year bond sale drew ample investor demand.

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government prices fell on Tuesday as investors remained vigilant over a possible increase in the issuance of government bonds, while the 40-year bond sale drew ample investor demand.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the total amount of stimulus from two economic packages would exceed 200 trillion yen ($1.85 trillion). The government is expected to approve the budget on Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 gained 0.01 point to 152.34, with a trading volume of 10,235 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC stood flat at 0.000%.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, for 500 billion yen 40-year JGB sale by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday increased to 3.06 from 2.66 at the previous auction in March.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.500%, its highest since April 17.

Elsewhere in the superlong zone, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose half a basis point to 0.480%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.340%.

At the shorter end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC gained 1 basis point to minus 0.165% while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC stood flat at minus 0.135%.

($1 = 107.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters