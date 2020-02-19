JGBs edge down on rise in stocks, caution ahead of auction

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices ticked lower on Wednesday, taking cues from a recovery in domestic equities and on caution ahead of a 20-year Japanese government bond auction.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.09 point to 152.69, retreating from one-week high of 152.83 hit on Tuesday.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.050%, compared with a two-week low of minus 0.055% hit in the previous session.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.240%.

Investors refrained from buying ahead of the auction of 900 billion yen ($8.18 billion) 20-year JGBs that will take place on Thursday.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.365%.

In contrast, shorter maturities were resilient.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.160%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.150%.

Japanese shares on Wednesday recouped some losses incurred in the previous session due to Apple's revenue warning.

($1 = 110.02 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.