JGBs ease as safe-haven demand for debt fades

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices slipped broadly on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker U.S. Treasuries and as gains in equities dented the appeal of safe-haven debt. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.18 point to 152.67. The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to minus 0.040%. The two-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to minus 0.145%, while the five-year yield gained 1.5 bps to minus 0.145%. The super-long zone followed suit, with the 20-year yield tacking on 1.5 bps to 0.265%, while the 30-year yield gained 2.5 bps to 0.415%. On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields rose and Wall Street stocks jumped as investors grew more comfortable with risk, encouraged by China's steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak. [US/N][.N] In Tokyo, the Nikkei share average climbed 1.1% in late afternoon trade as gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen buoyed investor sentiment. [.T] (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2795; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: JAPAN BONDS/

