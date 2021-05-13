JGBs ease, 30-year yield hits 1-month high after soft auction

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, with an auction of 900 billion yen ($8.2 billion) 30-year JGBs drawing tepid demand as rising U.S. inflation concerns kept many investors on sidelines.

A stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. consumer price inflation data released on Wednesday sparked fear of an over-heating in the economy and boosted U.S. bond yields.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.16 point to 151.25.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.085% while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1.5 basis points to 0.450%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 2.5 basis points to 0.660%, a one-month high.

U.S. consumer price index surged 0.8% in April, its largest rise since June 2009, while the "core" reading, which excludes the more volatile food and energy portions, jumped 0.9%. Expectations called for overall CPI to rise 0.2% and the core reading to climb 0.3%. US/

($1 = 109.65 yen)

