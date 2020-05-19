JGBs dip before 20-year debt sale, in line with U.S. Treasuries

Contributor
Eimi Yamamitsu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Government bond prices dipped across all maturities on Tuesday, ahead of a 20-year debt sale, and also tracked a rise in U.S. treasuries yields as investors cheered encouraging trial results of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Government bond prices dipped across all maturities on Tuesday, ahead of a 20-year debt sale, and also tracked a rise in U.S. treasuries yields as investors cheered encouraging trial results of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.21 point to 152.27, with a trading volume of 13,472 lots.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.005%.

Market players refrained from taking a big position ahead of an upcoming 20-year JGBs auction for which the finance ministry will offer 900 billion yen ($8.38 billion).

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.345%.

Also in the superlong maturities, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC gained half a basis point each to 0.475% and 0.495%, respectively.

At the short end of the market, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC both rose 1.5 basis points, to minus 0.165% and minus 0.125%.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average added 1.5%, hitting a two-and-a-half-month high.

($1 = 107.4400 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More