JGBs bounce back as coronavirus death toll climbs

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rebounded broadly on Friday from sharp declines in the previous three sessions, as investors remained on tenterhooks as the death toll from a new coronavirus outbreak in China climbed. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.24 point to 152.65 in late-afternoon trade. Still, on the week, the benchmark 10-year JGB futures lost 0.22 point, the biggest downturn in seven weeks. The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs declined 2 basis points (bps) to minus 0.040%. The two-year JGB yield shed 2 bps to minus 0.155%, while the five-year yield lost 2 bps to minus 0.145%. The super-long zone followed suit, with the 20-year yield dropping 2 bps to 0.255%, while the 30-year yield fell 3 bps to 0.390%. The death toll in mainland China from the new virus rose to 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with the number of infections at 31,161 cases. [nL4N2A6068] (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team;) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2795; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: JAPAN BONDS/

