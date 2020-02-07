JGBs bounce back as coronavirus death toll climbs

Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rebounded broadly on Friday from sharp declines in the previous three sessions, as investors remained on tenterhooks as the death toll from a new coronavirus outbreak in China climbed.

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices rebounded broadly on Friday from sharp declines in the previous three sessions, as investors remained on tenterhooks as the death toll from a new coronavirus outbreak in China climbed. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.24 point to 152.65 in late-afternoon trade. Still, on the week, the benchmark 10-year JGB futures lost 0.22 point, the biggest downturn in seven weeks. The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs declined 2 basis points (bps) to minus 0.040%. The two-year JGB yield shed 2 bps to minus 0.155%, while the five-year yield lost 2 bps to minus 0.145%. The super-long zone followed suit, with the 20-year yield dropping 2 bps to 0.255%, while the 30-year yield fell 3 bps to 0.390%. The death toll in mainland China from the new virus rose to 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with the number of infections at 31,161 cases. [nL4N2A6068] (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team;) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2795; (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: JAPAN BONDS/

