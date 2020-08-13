JGBs bounce back after solid BOJ operation results

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices bounced back on Thursday after the Bank of Japan's bond buying operation results confirmed limited selling interest after the market's retreat over the past week or so.

The market opened lower in line with falls in U.S. bond prices amid a generally upbeat mood in global financial markets, but it erased the losses to end slightly higher.

The BOJ's bond buying operation saw limited sales from market players, particularly in the five to 10-year maturities, helping to improve market sentiment.

The central bank's buying of 420 billion yen ($3.94 billion)in that maturity drew offers of only 618 billion yen.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.07 point to 151.87 while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis points to 0.030%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis points to 0.410%, after touching a three-week yield high of 0.420% earlier in the session.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.590%.

At the shorter end, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.085%, off five-month high of minus 0.080% touched the previous day.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to minus 0.125%, below 7 1/2-month high of minus 0.115% set on Wednesday. ($1 = 106.6700 yen)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Robert Birsel)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.