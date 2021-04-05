JGB yields unchanged as investors await reaction to U.S. job data

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds were flat on Monday as investors held their bets until they could confirm the direction of the U.S. Treasury yields after stronger-than-expected U.S. job data was released on Friday.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.115%, while the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was also flat at 0.490%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.125% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.085%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.05 point to 151.06, with a trading volume of 12,737 lots.

