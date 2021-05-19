JGB yields unchanged after weak auction of 5-year notes

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were unchanged after an auction of five-year notes disappointed investors, while yields for five-year bonds rose.

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were unchanged after an auction of five-year notes disappointed investors, while yields for five-year bonds rose.

The lowest price accepted at the finance ministry's auction of five-year bonds was lower than market expectation, while the bid cover ratio was 3.3 times, lower than 4.55 times for the previous auction.

*The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%.

*The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.075%.

*The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.440%.

*The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.655%.

*The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.130%.

*The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.705%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.02 point to 151.43, with a trading volume of 13,272 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More