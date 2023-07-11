JGB yields track US Treasury yields lower, auction outcome lifts sentiment

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Tuesday, mirroring overnight declines in U.S. Treasury peers, while the strong outcome of a five-year note auction underpinned sentiment.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 3 basis points (bps) to 0.095% and the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 0.450%.

"Japanese yields tracked U.S. Treasury yields. Also, the firm outcome of the five-year auction supported prices of bonds with mid-term maturities and JGB futures," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

The auction received bids worth 4.68 times the amount sold, higher than a ratio of 3.85 times at the previous auction, with the tail, or the gap between the lowest and average price, narrowed to zero from one point, another sign of weak demand.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.19 yen to 147.74.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 bps to 1.060%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 2.5 bps to 1.300% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 bps to 1.450%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to -0.045%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

