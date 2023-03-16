JGB yields track U.S. yields lower on banking crisis fears

Adds comments, update yield movements

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields, which fell as Swiss bank Credit Suisse became the latest focal point for fears of a banking crisis.

Japan's 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 4 basis points (bps) to 0.280%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 4 bps to 1.035%, despite a weak outcome of an auction for the notes with the same maturity.

Japanese yields began falling sharply after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained its ultra-low policy last week and extended the declines after Silicon Valley Bank's meltdown and Credit Suisse's woes.

The BOJ had been struggling to contain elevated yields as the change in its leadership drove speculation for a further tweak in the central bank's policy.

"If the U.S. economy faces imminent risk for recession, expectations that the BOJ would tweak its yield curve control (YCC) policy will recede," said Ataru Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

But if the risks are to be removed and the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its rate hikes, Japanese yields may be on upward trend, he said.

U.S. Treasury yields slumped overnight as concerns on the bank's fate worsened as Credit Suisse's largest shareholder said it could not provide further support to the bank.

Japan's two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 2 bps to -0.075%, while the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 2 bps to 0.105%.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 bp to 1.265%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 bps to 1.505%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.72 yen to 148.44, with a trading volume of 21,483 lots.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

